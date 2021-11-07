A Positive Outlook Can Help You Attain Your Goals, Says Dr. Roya J. Hassad

Each one of us has goals that we intend to achieve, and the achievement of these goals is dependent on various factors. A crucial component in this process is having the right mindset and a positive mindset. Dr. Roya J. Hassad, a family physician, spoke with us on how having a positive mindset can help people attain goals.

Dr. Roya J. Hassad also doubles up as a regenerative medicine expert. According to Dr. Roya, there is a positive correlation between one’s mindset and the hard work one puts into their ventures. “Having a positive mindset makes you genuinely interested in your undertakings; you will put in an extra efforts in the venture, devote yourself more, and invest further. You tend to engage yourself more in things you are positive about,” she says.

Dr. Roya believes that having a positive mindset makes one more optimistic and consequently helps one cope with and overcome life’s daily challenges. “You will see challenges and huddles from a different perspective, constantly exploring solutions for the problems. Optimists tend to be more successful than the rest,” she says, “Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.”

According to Dr. Roya, having a positive mindset results in more confidence in oneself. “People will believe in themselves more. Positively minded individuals are more likely to try out new things without being deterred by the fear of failure,” she says.

Dr. Roya believes that having a positive mindset also increases one’s resilience. “Positively minded people cannot be broken, and they do not accept being weighed down by anything. They have an unmatched ability to stand back up whenever they are down,” she points out.

Positive thinking results in positive outcomes. To achieve your goals, you have to possess and master the art of having a positive mindset. Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you will start getting positive results, reiterates Dr. Roya J. Hassad.