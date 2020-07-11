7 arrested for allegedly attempting to disrupt voter registration

Seven people, who allegedly attempted to disrupt ongoing voter registration at the Bethel registration centre on Tuesday, at Accra New Town, have been arrested by the police.

The suspects, (names withheld for security reasons) who allegedly were wielding cutlasses invaded the registration centre and scared away potential voters, were arrested by the security personnel deployed there.

They are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Frederick Adu Anim, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Thursday, said the suspects were in police custody assisting in investigations.

He said that while the voter registration exercise was going on at the Bethel registration centre, two young men (names withheld) were seen with cutlasses at the place.

According to DCOP Anim, the policemen on duty arrested the suspects and handcuffed them.

He said while the suspects were being escorted to a waiting Kotobabi district patrol vehicle to be taken to the police station, a group of young men numbering about seven believed to be sympathisers of the suspects attacked the police and freed the suspects.

DCOP Aim said the two suspects were re-arrested and the handcuffs retrieved, adding that five of the suspects were also apprehended.

BY ANITA NYARKO YIRENKYI