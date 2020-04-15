39 Burkinabes arrested for illegally entering Ghana

Thirty-nine Burkinabes have been arrested by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for illegally entering the country.

Also apprehended were four Ghanaians, including two drivers, in whose vehicles they were aboard when they were stopped at Hamile in the Upper West Region on Monday around 7pm.

Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs of GIS, told the Ghanaian Times yesterday that the 43 persons, including six children, had been quarantined awaiting screening by the Ghana Health Service.

Narrating events leading to their arrest, he said the suspects were travelling from Sampa in the Bono Region to Hamile and were intercepted by immigration Controlling Officer 1 (COI) Dennis Darkwah and Assistant COI Victor Arthur.

Sup Amoako-Atta said the two drivers have been identified as Kuma Stephen and Zakaria Alhaji Musah.

Meanwhile the GIS has urged residents along the country’s borders to volunteer information about persons who aid illegal entry into the country to enable the service apprehend them and stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We urge them to place premium on their health and that of the country and recognise themselves as an ally to defeat the deadly virus and also a key stakeholder in the fight against all forms of irregular migration,” a statement issued by the service in Accra on Monday said.

Signed by Sup Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs, it said the service valued the lives of all citizens, and would not therefore countenance attempt by any individual to circumvent the directives or orders issued by the state.

“The GIS entreats all border residents to comply with directives aimed at combating the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).It wishes to remind them and the general public that all borders remain closed to human traffic until further notice,” it said.

The statement assured the public that it would continue to secure the borders against illegal entry as part of national response to stop the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Ghana’s air, sea and land borders were closed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, following an order by President Akufo-Addo as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo extended the closure by two weeks effective midnight April 5, 2020, to prevent importation of the virus.

The GIS has quelled multiple attempts by Ghanaians and foreigners to enter the country illegally but some persons continue to use unapproved means to enter the country.

Six of the nine novel coronavirus cases recorded in the Volta Region were from foreigners, who illegally entered Ghana at least two weeks ago, but were apprehended and quarantined.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR