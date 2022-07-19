35 perish, 207 injured in 4,065 fire outbreaks in last 6 months

A total of 35 persons perished and 207 others suffered injuries in 4,065 fire outbreaks across the country within six months of this year as against 3,307 outbreaks recorded the previous year within the same period.

This represent an increaseof 22.9 per cent.

The cost of damage was pegged at GH¢30,197,948.20

Some of the causes of the fires recorded were domestic, bush, electrical, commercial, vehicular, arson, unattended fire and natural causes.

The Ashanti Region recorded the highest with 725 cases followed by Greater Accra Region with 700 recorded cases.

The head of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo-Affum disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said the increase in recorded cases were as domestic fires, adding that during the raining and harmattan seasons, a lot of electrical appliances were not used properly resulting in fires.

The PRO stated that as part of efforts to help curb the menace, the GNFS would intensify its sensitisation programmes to the public, collaborate with stakeholders to accomplish its goals.

“There have been recent cases of tanker explosion and we continue to engage tanker drivers on best safety practices to ensure sanity in the industry,” he added.

He said 60 per cent of fire outbreaks were preventable if the public adhere to the fire safety practices.

ACFO Osafo-Affum stated that fire outbreaks affects the country’s human resource and the economy.

ACFO Osafo-Affum mentioned a major challenge of the Service as prank calls, adding that some of the public misuse the emergency lines which affects the operations of the Service.

He called on the public to collaborate with the Service in ensuring that lives and properties were saved.

“Fire safety is a collaborative efforts and all must partner the service in ensuring that lives and properties were saved in the country.

He advised the public to make fire safety issues a priority and called the Service on emergency numbers 192,112.

ACFO Osafo Affum assured of the GNFS determination to ensure that fire outbreaks in the country were reduced and urged the public to have positive attitudinal change towards fire safety issues.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI