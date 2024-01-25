300 women receive support from Coca-Cola Foundation

Three hundred young women, including those with disabilities, are being economically powered under a project dubbed, ‘Economic Inclusion of Marginalised Women Living in Urban Centres.’

Funded by Coca-Cola Founda­tion with an amount of $200,000, and championed by Network of Women in Growth, Ghana (NEWIG), the beneficiaries are be­ing trained in mushroom farming, snail farming and soap making.

Launching the project in Accra yesterday, the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Dr Joyce Aryee, commended NEWIG Ghana for its vision, dedication, and tireless efforts in championing the cause of women.

“It is through initiatives like these that we build a society where every individual, regardless of gender or circumstance, has the opportunity to thrive. Let us strive for a nation where self-reliance is not just a tagline, but a reality for every individual; every woman,” she said.

Dr Aryee said economic em­powerment of women was not just a goal, but a catalyst for positive change that reverberates through­out society.

“When women are equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to their communities, the entire nation reaps the rewards,” she noted.

The Founder of NEWIG, Ms Mawusi Nudekor Awity, said the two-year project aimed at empow­ering women and acknowledging their crucial role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said through knowledge, vocational skills and employability development, the project would target positive change and narrow the gender equality gap.

According to Ms Awity, research indicated that equipping women with vocational skills, enhanced their socio-economic status and promoted financial independence and reduced vulnerability.

She said women were being the most affected by the disparaging effects of climate change and eco­nomic crises.

Ms Awity said there was there­fore, the need to support and build the capacity of women to provide them with alternative sources of livelihood, to provide them with varying options for economic sur­vival and income generation.

She highlighted the importance of supporting and building the capacity of women, particularly in light of the disproportionate effects of climate change and eco­nomic crises on them.

Ms Awity was optimistic that the project would make a meaningful impact on the lives of the benefi­ciaries and contribute to socio-eco­nomic development of Ghana.

The Senior Manager, Commu­nication, Island and Mid Africa, Coca-Cola, Mr David Appiah, said the foundation remained resolute in its mission to support communi­ties throughout the country.

