3 killed, 10 houses burnt in U/East following land dispute

Three persons are reported dead andat least 10 houses burnt at Kandiga and Doba communities, in the Kassena-Nankana West District and Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region,following renewed clashes over land.

The police Kassena-Nankana Municipal Police Command had so fararrested 11suspects, and retrievedone pump action gun, three single barrel guns and twelve live carriages,from them.





The Kassena-Nankana Municipal Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Francis Oppong Agyare,confirmed thestory to the Ghanaian Times, here on Monday.

He said when the police received a distress call on Saturday dawn that some houseswere in flames in the conflict communities, they alerted the Ghana National Fire Service.

DSP Agyaresaid normalcy had returned to the area, and people were going about their activities peacefully.



He said the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) imposed curfew in the conflict areas since June, this year following land dispute.



DSP Agyare said“the MUSEC hasbeen managing the situation untilSunday when a 23-year-old man was murdered on his way to his farm. The man is from Kandiga, but allied to the Doba Chief, so he was killed by people, believed to have come from Kandiga, which triggered the clash again. It subsequently turned into a conflict between some members of the Kandiga community, those who they think aligned themselves to the Doba Chief, were targeted”.

It would be recalled that in June this year,six people werereported killed and 12 houses torched after some residents from the Doba and Kantiga clashed over land intended for a police station project.

The police arrested 10persons in connection with the June violence, some guns and cartridges retrieved from suspects and they were put beforecourt.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, DOBA



