2023 AG mascot, logo, website launched

The President Nana Akufo Addo says the African Games to be staged in Ghana would provide Ghanaian athletes the platform to challenge themselves against other countries on the continent.

The President made this remark in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif at the official launch of the website, logo and mascot for the 2023 Games in Accra, yesterday.

“I will like to stress that the African Games is a major platform for athletes on the continent to showcase their talents and knowledge in sports,” he said.

That aside, he said the Games would be used to promote Ghana’s culture and diversity.

President Akufo Addo was optimistic that Ghana would take the continent by storm in 2023.

The catchy and colourful logo for the Games was designed by 23-year-old Tracy Ampah Oppong, a former student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

There eagle-like mascot named “Okodie” was designed by Mr. Fiifi Forson, an outstanding Ghanaian designer with the website created by Sylvester Aryee.

According to Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the eagle was chosen to symbolize courage and strength.

“The eagle flies higher than any bird, those with eagle mentality are courageous and brave and that is what Ghana would portray,” he stated.

Giving details of the logo and mascot, Executive Chairman of the LOC, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare said they represented the brand and identity of the African Games.

The website he said, would enable Ghanaians and the world at large to be informed about the Games with daily updates.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE & EMMANUEL ASANTE