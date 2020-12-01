2 arrested for robbery, kidnapping

Two people have been arrested by the police for alleged robbery and kidnapping of a businessman, at Dambai, in the Oti Region.

The suspects, Muhammad Gariba and another identified only as Usman, and three accomplices, who are on the run and being sought by the police, were reported to have kidnapped Alhaji Kwara, and his family paid a ransom of GHC70,000 before he was released.

The Director of the Police Public Affairs, Superintendent of Police Sheila Abayie Kessie Buckman, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, stated that suspects were in the custody of the police, assisting in investigations.

She said on November 20, 2020, a commercial motor rider accompanied by another man reported at the Dambai police that on same day at about 5:00pm, Alhaji Kwara, who is a friend of the motor rider, hired his services to convey him with his motorcycle to Kunchambo, where he lived.

Supt Buckman said, on their way, they were attacked by five masked men, who were holding pistols, who robbed Ahhaji Kwara of GHC300,the motorcycle with registration number M-18-GR 3725 and kidnapped Alhaji Kwara to an unknown location.

She said on November 23, 2020, at 11pm, the robbers released the victim after he and his family paid the GHC70,000 ransom.

Supt Buckman said investigations into the case had commenced, adding that on November 24, 2020, at 4pm an Accra bound VIP bus was intercepted at a barrier at Dambai.

She said during a search conducted by police, two men who gave their names as Muhammad Gariba and Usman carrying bags containing large sums of money were arrested for further search to be conducted in the bus.

Supt Buckman said in the process the suspects escaped into a nearby bush,adding that with the assistance of some passengers the suspects were pursued and recaptured.

She said both suspects admitted having taken part in the robbery and kidnapping, adding that GHC27,000 was retrieved from them.

Sup Buckman said the police was keeping the amount to assist in investigations.

