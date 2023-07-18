100 SMEs undergo capacity-building in Tamale

At least 100 Small, and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) have undergone capacity building training in Tama­le to improve on their operations and remain competitive.

Organised by the Development Bank Ghana (DBG) in collabo­ration with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (GNCCI), the training also formed part of the initiative of the DBG to foster strong partner­ships with the SMEs to enhance their efficiency.

Addressing the participants, the Head of Business Development Service of the DBG, Ms Anita Solomon, said the programme was designed to build the knowledge of SMEs on various business areas to deepen their ability to access funding from the DBG’s partner financial institutions (PFIs) in the country.

Ms Solomon said the capacity building workshop for SMEs by the DBG and the GNCCI started about a year ago, and this was the first time it was being organised in Tamale, adding that it would enhance the sustainability of businesses.

She added that, they had since trained over 500 SMEs in Tema, Accra, Koforidua, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Tarkwa.

“GNCCI has expanded its reach by introducing virtual work­shops to accommodate a larger number of SMEs to provide them with valuable training,” she added.

She explained that, DBG was a development finance institution that acted as an enabler for busi­nesses in Ghana and a long-term capital provider in the market.

Ms Solomon added that, the mission of DBG was to foster strong partnerships to finance economic growth, create jobs and build capacity for SMEs, provide long-term financing and de-risking services, underpinned by technol­ogy and evidence-based research, promote excellence within the businesses.

She said the DBG had em­ployed a wholesale banking model where it provided funding to eligible financial institutions to on-lend to Ghanaian businesses in targeted industry sectors.

The Head of the Business Ser­vice added that, DBG did not lend directly to SMEs but leverages the networks and existing infrastruc­ture of its partner financial insti­tutions to provide financing to the private sector.

Ms Solomon disclosed that, DBG was providing SMEs with loan in the agriculture value chain; rice, maize, soya and poultry, man­ufacturing, ICT and High Value Services (hospitality/tourism, transportation, and healthcare).

She added that GNCCI was an association of business operators, firms, and industries established under the Legislative Instrument (611 of 1968; Act 232) with the prime responsibility of promoting and protecting commercial and industrial interests in Ghana.

“These workshops would offer valuable opportunities to the en­trepreneurs and business owners to enhance their skills and knowl­edge in the areas of risk manage­ment and environmental, Social and Governance,” she stated.

The 2nd Vice President of the GNCCI, Mr Stephane Miezan, said the contributions of the GNCCI to the growth and devel­opment of the Ghanaian private sector cannot be overemphasized.

He said for the past years the GNCCI had been engaging with government, stakeholders, both local and international at various levels to promote and protect the interest of commercial and indus­trial activities in the country.

Madam Abdallah Barikisu, a participant at the workshop, thanked the DBG and the GNC­CI for coming that far to deepen their knowledge about the DBG.

