10 NPP presidential aspirants approved… special electoral college to pick 5 August 26

All the 10 presidential aspirants contesting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries later this year have been approved.

The nine-member vetting committee chaired by former Speaker of Parliament, Profes­sor Aaron Mike Oquaye, passed the aspirants in their report submitted through the General Secretary of the party, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Monday.

They will finally be cleared through a special elections college election at a special dele­gates congress.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong.

The presidential hopefuls are Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, energy expert, Mr Kwadwo Opoku, former Energy Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko and, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The rest are former General Secretary of the NPP, Mr Kwabe­na Agyei Agyepong, former Minister of State, Dr Kofi Kona­du Apraku, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mr Joe Ghartey and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Ashanti.

The statement said the above listed individuals were eligible to participate in the upcoming pres­idential primaries subject to the National Council approval.

It said the National Council of the party is scheduled to deliberate on the vetting committee report on July 20, 2023.

Per the revised timelines issued by the party last month, the vet­ting committee was expected to submit its report to the National Executive Committee through the General Secretary on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Other members of the vetting committee are Kwasi Amoako Attah, Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Lord Oblitey Commey, Frank Da­vies, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, and Adelaide Ahwireng.

The rest are Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Par­liament for Akuapem North Constituency, with Evans Nima­ko, Director for Research and Elections of the party appointed secretary for the committee.

The party would go for a special electoral college scheduled on August 26, 2023, followed by a presidential election on November 4, 2023.

“If none of the aspirants obtain more than 50 per cent plus one votes after the November 4 elections, the party would organise a run-off election on November 11, 2023,” it added.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN