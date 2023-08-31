 $1.2m oncology block for KBTH takes off

A SOD was cut last Friday for the construction of a 40-bed paediatric oncology block for children with cancer at Korle Bu Teaching Hos­pital (KBTH) in Accra.

The project estimated at more than $1.2 million is expected to be completed within a year with sup­port from donors such as Breanna Memorial Childhood Cancer Foun­dation, Enterprise Group, Ghacem Foundation, VPL Construction and Domod Roofing Ltd.

The project is being undertaken by Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana in collaboration with the Breanna Memorial Childhood Can­cer Foundation and the KBTH.

The chairperson of Breanna Foundation, Ms Esi Hammond, speaking at the ceremony, said the addition of the new paediatric can­cer block to the existing facilities would provide a treatment facility for children with cancer and offer them and their families “a glim­mer of hope” at a time when they needed it most.

She said, the project aligned with the foundation’s commitment to helping create a better world for vulnerable children, adding, “we believe that partnering with Lifeline for Childhood Cancer and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital would make the strongest possible impact and difference in childhood cancer treatment and care in the country.”

Ms Hammond stated that Breanna Foundation had adopted a floor of the project at a cost of $401,847.08 out of the total project cost of $1,205,541.25, excluding fixtures and fittings for the construction of the building, and the floor would be named after the late Breanna Fosua Addai, Ghana’s deceased childhood cancer ambassador.

She called for corporate organi­sations, statesmen, institutions, and individuals to support the founda­tion to fulfil its part of the project.

The Founder and Executive Di­rector of the foundation, Mr Sol­omon Addai, said the partnership with Lifeline was to fulfil the desire of the late Breanna Fosua Addai who found through reading about cancer, that there were specialised facilities dedicated to childhood cancer treatment and care outside the country and wished for the same to be done for cancer chil­dren in Africa, especially Ghana.

Mr Addai said to offer a sustainable solution and support the Government of Ghana and the National Health Insurance Authority in the fight against childhood cancer treatment, the foundation had developed a USSD code *789*333# that allowed mobile phone users in Ghana to subscribe and donate at least GH¢1 per month, buy airtime and bundle data to support the treatment and research of childhood cancer.

The Chief Executive Officer of KBTH, Dr Opoku Ware Ampo­mah, said the construction of the block formed part of the project infrastructure to commemorate KBTH’s 100 years in existence and demonstrated the commitment to advocating childhood cancers and the attention it deserved.

He said the facility would en­hance the patient-bed challenge, improve the quality of care, and enhance the overall patient experi­ence at the hospital.

“This will contribute to the enhancement of the oncology department of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, its capacity to accommo­date patients, reduce waiting times, and optimise healthcare delivery,” he added.

The Head of the Oncology Unit, Professor Lorna Renner, said the expanded block would provide specialised medical services, in­cluding but not limited to, critical care, treatment rooms, doctors and nurses’ facilities, canteen, play areas and other ancillary service areas.

