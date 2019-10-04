Volta Regional Minister rallies support for successful National Farmers Day, Dec 6

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has called on stakeholders in the agric value chain to lend their support towards a successful celebration of this year’s Farmers’ Day in the Volta Region.

He made the call during the inauguration of the Regional Planning Committee and sub committees for the 35th National Farmers, Day at the Residency conference Hall yesterday.

The event is scheduled on December, 6, 2019.

The membership of the committees are drawn from various departments and institutions in the region with their main mandate to draw a comprehensive programme towards the celebration.

Unveiling the theme which is “Enhancing small scale agriculture towards agribusiness development” the minister said the theme was chosen in line with the much, anticipated policies and programme by the government.

He said the region was hosting the event in recognition of the enormous contributions the region had made in the food production and supply value chain of the country.

In this regard, the region would have to justify the confidence reposed in it to host the celebration “by mobilising our collective and resources to achieve a well organised and successful event,” he said.

Dr Archibald Letsa further remindered the Municipal and District Assemblies that they had a greater role to play, by putting appropriate structures and systems in place to ensure that the city was maintained and kept clean.

He also entreated the media to give the necessary publicity to all the issues concerning the event.

The minister reiterated that the success of the event rested solely on the collective commitment and responsibility of the various committees.

He, therefore, urged all the committees to demonstrate total commitment to their terms of reference by putting their maximum effort in the discharge of their various tasks to achieve success.

