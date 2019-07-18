United Holy Church of Bermuda assists deprived communities

A 22-member missionary team from United Holy Church of Bermuda in the United States of America, has undertaken various developmental projects in Ghana.

In all, they have spent about $8,000 dollars on the projects which included a medical outreach, distribution of clothes and school accessories.

Also, the team drilled a borehole for the Toga community in the Central Region to help provide potable water to the inhabitants.

According to Bishop Stephen Jones, President of the team, the United Holy Church of Bermuda felt fulfilled for providing a borehole for the Toga village whose source of water is a river that cattle also drink from.

“We came to Ghana to assist in championing and sprawling the Christian religion and we would not stop our missionary works in Ghana, and we aspire to do more developmental works to propagate the gospel of Christ,” he underscored.

Bishop Jones reiterated that the team believes in actions and not words, and commended the members of the team for their substantial commitment to Ghana.

Addressing a congregation of pastors and church workers at True Believers Ministry International in Teshie, Accra, Bishop Jones admonished church workers to constantly support their pastors in order to make their work easy.

Amanda Jones, Missionary President of United Holy Church of Bermuda, said the team distributed clothes and feminine products to women in the Toga village.

She disclosed that the team would be back in Ghana again in September to help accomplish its missionary task in undeveloped communities.

The Missionary President expressed optimism that the next visit in Ghana would see more accomplished works in various parts of the country.

She reiterated that the team’s message to Ghana was to preach the love of God to Ghanaians to keep their faith in God.

Rev. Wisdom Ocansey, President of the United Holy Church of Ghana, commended the gesture shown by the United Holy Church of Bermuda.

He said the transformation made by the missionary team was an ideal move to help undeveloped communities in Ghana to growth.

He said the United Holy Church of Ghana would host a convocation in September 2019, where all the churches under the main church would come together to worship.

Rev. Ocansey thanked the members of the team for their zeal in championing the work of God by extending help to the less privileged.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah