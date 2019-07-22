Sekondi-Takoradi gets ‘Bisa Aberwa Museum’

A museum christened “Bisa Aberwa Museum” has been constructed by the legendary writer, Mr Kwaw-Ansah, at Nkontompo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

Bisa Aberwa Museum which is one of the largest African collection of sculpture and others would be inaugurated by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo in a week’s time.

Mr Kwaw Ansah addressing the media after a tour of the museum here on Thursday noted that Africa would live after the long sufferings of slavery to become a joyful continent one day having travelled the length and breadth of the world and seen the suffering the black man had gone through and was still going through.

He said he started the collections about 40 years ago and the main purpose was to allow generations of Ghanaian to know more about the past so that they could make informed decisions.

He told the media that Africans were sent beyond the shores of the continent and those people built the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean and other places adding “meanwhile, the development of Africa was totally ignored.”

“How can Africa be so rich in resources yet so poor?” he asked.

He said anybody who got the chance of visiting Bisa Aberwa would start to think of developing his or her own country and Africa as a whole.

The seasoned writer quoted Dr Nkrumah that “if we did not approach the problems in Africa with a common front and a common purpose, we shall be haggling and wrangling among ourselves until we are colonised again to become the tolls of far greater colonialism than we suffered hitherto.”

He assured the general public that Bisa Aberwa Museum would assist those who needed education, especially those who were doing research to know more about the African tradition and culture because the Museum was uniquely African and Pan-African.

A board member of the museum who is also the secretary, Mr Enimil Ashon, told the media that the story of Africa could only be told to the outside world through the pen, radio and the television so that the untold stories about Africa would be heard.

