Retain NPP to sustain social interventions–Georgina Ayamba

Georgina Ayamba, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Upper East Regional Women’s Organiser, has declared that voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2020 general elections will bring doom to the country.

“The NPP government has brought great relief to women than any other government in the history of the country through its pro-poor policies and thus it behooves on women to retain the NPP government to better the livelihoods of the citizenry,” and admonished women to “embark on a door-to-door campaign to propagate the achievements of the NPP for a resounding victory in the 2020 elections.”

Mrs Ayamba spoke at the 2019 NPP Upper East Regional Women’s Conference on the theme: ‘Retooling and re-energising the Women’s Wing for victory in 2020 and beyond’.

According to her, “my clarion call to the women in the region is to work hard to retain the NPP government in the 2020 general election because a vote for the NDC government is a vote for insensitivity, a vote for hardship, a vote for a clueless government.

“Let us rise to counter the lies, misinformation, character assassination and any other mischievous means employed by the NDC to make the NPP government unpopular in the eyes of discerning citizens,I assure the NPP government of victory in 2020, the electorate will vote based on performance of the NPP government, considering its unprecedented pro-poor policies and programmes have sustainably impact livelihood of the citizenry.

“Thousands of Ghanaian women who couldn’t afford to send their wards to senior high schools due to high school fees are now saving for other economic ventures, total of 1.2 million students have been enrolled in senior high schools, 800 women caterers have been employed under Ghana School Feeding programme earning income to cater for wards and families, thus reducing rural-urban migration.

“The microfinance and small loans centre is disbursing loans to 5000 women across 15 constituencies of the region to engage in economic ventures to improve livelihoods and create jobs for other women, vulnerable aged people with severe disabilities and pregnant women in over 30,000 households have also been given their monthly stipends.

"The government will distribute 275 ambulances to all constituencies in the country by close of 2019 to improve health service delivery and maternal health," Mrs Ayamba touted.