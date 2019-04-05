Restructure TVET to address economic challenges-Dr Agbeko

Chief Executive Officer of Quente Africa, Dr Daniel Agbeko, has added its voice to the restructuring of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to address the economic challenges confronting Ghana.

According to Dr Agbeko, TVET has the ability to reduce the high unemployment rate among the teeming youth and help offer solutions to the hardship of the society.

He said this on Tuesday in Accra at the maiden edition of Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana – Central University (GRASAG-CENTRAL).

The event dubbed GRASAG Entrepreneurship and Leadership (GEL) Summit was on the theme “Impacting society through leadership and entrepreneurship.”

Mr Agbeko urged the youth to identify problems and offer solutions to them adding that “the youth in this country should be critical thinkers and innovative.

“The world was looking for people who would offer solutions to current challenges confronting it and that it would only take people who are critical thinkers and innovative to address such challenges,” he said.

He was of the view that most white collar jobs were gradually phasing out as they were no longer lucrative and that those even advertised were already taken up by others.

He said it was time graduates acquired additional knowledge in TVET in order to create more employment opportunities for the next generation.

The founder of Salt and Light Ministry, Dr Joyce Aryee, who spoke on leadership, urged leaders to be visionary and have a clear sense of purpose.

She explained that leaders should have a clear picture of a meaningful future that required commitment and passion.

Leaders, according to her, should have a deep concern for those they lead, care about their success as well as their being.

“As a leader you should not undermine your subordinates but rather genuinely help them develop their full potential,” she urged.

According to Dr Aryee, leaders should be creative, results-oriented, courageous and have integrity.

She said true leaders were committed to hard work to achieve desired results adding that results were true determinants of a true leader.

The former CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines urged leaders to be courageous enough to take bold decisions while nurturing and developing their creative and thinking abilities.



BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU