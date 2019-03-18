Renewed conflict in Chereponi…6 injured, property destroyed

Heavy security personnel comprising military and police were yesterday dispatched to Chereponi and its surrounding communities following renewed violent clashes between Komkobas and Chokosis which left six people injured.

The District Chief Executive of Chereponi, Mr Abdul-Razak Tahiru, in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday said the military and police personnel had been deployed to the area to maintain law and order.

He confirmed that there was shooting at some communities in the Chereponi district and that several people were killed in the clashes that erupted between the Komkombas and Chokosis.

Hundreds of houses and other personal items belonging to the two tribes were burnt.

Many residents particularly women and children were also reportedly fleeing the area to neighbouring Togo since the hostilities began.

Meanwhile, fact-finding committee was recently set up to help find lasting solution to the protracted dispute between the two tribes.

Last week, the committee under the leadership of a former IGP, Patrick Achempong submitted its report to the Ministry of Interior.

The DCE could not tell what might have triggered Saturday’s shooting and stated that investigations were underway.

He however maintained that the district security committee (DISEC) has intensified measures to avert further killings and destruction of property.



FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, CHEREPONI