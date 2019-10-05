Queens fail to sparkle

GHANA’S Black Queens yesterday failed to account for their Kenyan counterparts as the two teams battled for a sweltering goalless game in a first leg third round 2020 Olympic qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Upshot of yesterday’s game means the Ghanaian ladies would have to fight tooth-and-nail at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Tuesday October 8 to cruise through.

Kenya’s dangerous diminutive forward Mwanahalima Adam, who grabbed a brace during her side’s 5-3 aggregate win over Malawi last month, was yesterday stripped of her terror by the rock-solid Queens’ backline spearheaded by Janet Agyir.

Goaded on by a sparse crowd, the Queens got off to a composed passing game, buoyed by an enchanting weather condition.

But the youthful-looking athletic Kenyans had their own plans and never seemed overawed by their more illustrious opponents on an afternoon that saw an incredibly disappointing attendance – though the gates were opened for free.

Abena Pokuaa should have given the Queens the lead on the 45th minute mark after being gifted the ball by Kenya’s goalie Kundu Annngdy in the box, but she fluffed off the opportunity to end half barren.

On recess, the Harambee Starlets abandoned their defensive approach and poured forward in bursts, creating a lot of anxious moments for the home team whose head coach – Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo – surprisingly, decided to play a lone-ranger in attack – in the opening half.

Though the Queens hit the iron-work twice, it was all-too clear yesterday that they would have to produce a special vintage performance to survive the Kenyans on Tuesday.

BY JOHN VIGAH