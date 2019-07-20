‘Prophet Nigel Sells Church’

Social media has gone haywire with assertions that the General Overseer of

Prophetic Hill Chapel (PHC), Prophet Nigel Gaisie has sold his church one year

after his prophecy about the death of musician Ebony Reigns, came true.

However, Prophet Gaisie when contacted by Times Weekend debunked the claims

saying they were nothing but false.

Rather, the prophet indicated that he decided to change the name of his church

from True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry (TWPFM) to PHC upon instruction from

God.

He revealed that he was putting up a 3,000 capacity auditorium at Dome Greenhill

Street, opposite Rising Sun Montessori School, which is expected to be completed

by October this year.

“We are moving to our new place while construction is still ongoing. Latest by

October, the five storey edifice will be completed to the glory of God, I will never

sell my church,” he added.

The respectable man of God doesn’t seem deterred by the speculations, he’s only

focused on his calling which he usually terms as the Jesus Agenda.

Prophet Nigel called on members of the public, especially the youth to make the

fear of God a priority, saying that would attract more blessings to their lives.

Prophet Nigel became widely known in the entertainment industry after he

prophesied about the late musician, Ebony’s demise.

Some fans of the songstress brought the prophet under heavy criticism but that did

not deter him from carrying out his duties as a messenger of God.

Ebony Reigns lost her life in February last year after she was involved in a ghastly

motor accident in Sunyani-Kumasi road.

All four occupants of the vehicle, except the driver lost their lives to the gruesome

road accident.

To some music lovers, the entertainment industry would never be the same again

after the death of the 20 year old, who posthumously emerged winner of the 2018

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) artists of the year award category.

