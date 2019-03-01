Police invitation over leaked tape: NDC chairman fails to show up

pThe National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo did not honour police invitation to show up at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, in Accra.

Instead his lawyers, Mr Abraham Amaliba and Mr Victor Kojogah Adawudu, from the Ayine and Felli law firm, went to the CID to verify whether the invitation to Mr Ofosu Ampofo circulating on social media on alleged leaked audio tape was authentic.

A leaked tape alleged to be the voice of Mr Ofosu Ampofo, speaking at a meeting with party communicators, said, “We are going to take her (EC boss) to the cleaners, and also insult the National Chairman of the Peace Council and engage in the kidnapping of relatives of opponents.

The Deputy Director-General of the CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Tweneboah, confirmed the invitation of the police to the NDC National Chairman to the Ghanaian Times.

He said the case was under investigations, adding that if he (Mr Ofosu Ampofo) fails to report to the police, they would use legal means to compel him to comply.

Police sources at the CID headquarters revealed that the invitation letters were dispatched to the NDC party headquarters, and the NDC chairman’s residence, at Spintex Road, Accra, but security guards at the two places did not receive the correspondence.

Mr Amaliba told journalists that he and his colleague, Mr Adawudu were at the CID to verify the authenticity of the invitation.

He said they would ‘sit with their client’ and respond to the invitation, but could not tell when, adding that they were law abiding citizens.

Journalists, who were assigned to the CID headquarters, were seen dozing after long hours of waiting for the arrival of the NDC national chairman.

Police water cannons and personnel of the Formed Police Unit were there to ensure law and order, and to avert any eventuality.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a press conference in Accra, on Wednesday, condemned Mr Ofosu Ampofo for allegedly unleashing attacks on key personalities in the country, in a leaked audio recording.

According to the NPP Communications Director, Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, the tape revealed how the NDC Chairman indicated his party’s intention to attack some personalities as well as plunge chaos ahead of the 2020 general election.

“This is the confirmation from the current NDC leadership on how they have actively planned to cause mayhem to destabilise the country, which has been exposed,” the NPP said.

However, a statement signed by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, urged Ghanaians to disregard the audio circulating in the media, which has been attributed to Mr Ofosu Ampofo.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI