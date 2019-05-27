Parliament reconvenes tomorrow

PARLIAMENT will tomorrow May 28, 2019, reconvene to commence the second meeting of the Third Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The recall notice, signed by the First Deputy Speaker and Member for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, is in pursuant of Standing Order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana which gives the Speaker the authority to adjourn and recall the House from recess.

Clause Two of Order 37 reads: “A session of Parliament shall be held at such a place within Ghana and shall commence at such time as Mr Speaker may, by Constitutional Instrument, appoint.”

Mr Osei-Owusu in his notice letter to the 275 lawmakers entreated them to be in the House by 10am.

The House which adjourned for the Easter festivities on April 12 was recalled a weeks later to pass the Companies Bill and Amendment to the controversial AGM petroleum agreement.

During the upcoming meeting, the House is expected to consider and pass the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill which was laid under a certificate of urgency at the last sitting of the last meeting.

In the course of the meeting, the Finance Minister is also expected to deliver the Supplementary Budget latest June 30 in line with provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016, Act 921.

The Minority caucus, the Ghanaian Times gathered intends to haul before the House, the National Communications Authority over the closure of some radio stations including pro-opposition ones, Radio Gold and Radio XYZ.

The caucus is also expected to drag before the plenary the Interior Minister on the spate of kidnappings in the country with emphasis on the missing three Takoradi girls.

The House would also be expected to continue with work on bills before it, approve loans and other international agreements as permitted by the Constitution.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI