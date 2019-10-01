Obofour says no pastor is as wise as himself

Obofour has claimed he is the wisest pastor in Ghana. According to him, the kind of wisdom given to him by God is unprecedented- Obofour made the statement in a video from the wedding of one of his junior pastors The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Church, Reverend Obofour has made another controversial statement. In his latest video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obofour claimed that he was the ‘man of God’ ever while advising one of his junior pastors. Obofour’s longest-serving junior pastor, Pastor Sender, tied the knot on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in a plush ceremony After the ceremony, Obofour offered words of advice to Sender and his wife about their life as a new couple. One of Obofour’s cardinal points was that as a husband, Sender should not joke with his wife’s dignity because he has seen another woman who he believes she is better than the wife. It was at this point that Obofour, in his bid to emphasise his point, declared himself as the wisest pastor around. According to Obofour, no pastor has the kind of wisdom God has given him. “Listen to me Sender, the wisdom God has given to me can never be found in any pastor,” Obofour claimed as he made his point. Meanwhile, Obofour and his wife, Mrs Ciara Antwi, gifted a car and GHC 50,000 Pastor Sender and his wife at the wedding. While Obofour gifted the car, his wife gave the GHC 50,000 as seed capital for the couple start a new life. Aside from the car and the money, Obofour is also sponsoring their honeymoon to Dubai.

