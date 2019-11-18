NSA caution fans of ‘unacceptable behaviour’ at national stadia

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has cautioned football fans to be of good behaviour at the various national stadia to avert any sanctions including banishment.

According to a release signed by Mr Charles Obeng Amofah, Acting Head of Public Relations of NSA, the general public should be reminded that safety of all persons at their facilities is paramount to them.

“The Authority is using this medium to express its displeasure with the behaviour a fan, Awal Suleman, who invaded the pitch in the 84th minute during the Ghana Black Stars-South Africa 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last Thursday, which brought proceedings to a halt for some minutes.

“We wish to caution fans that, the behavior was unacceptable and that any such acts would not be countenanced in the future.

“The general public should be reminded that safety of all persons at our facility is paramount and as such sanctions including total banishment from our facilities may be imposed on such hooligans,” it stated.

The pitch invader has since been granted bail by the Cape Coast Police.

The bail conditions remains unclear but the Central Regional RFA boss Mr Robert Duncan, was instrumental in acquiring the bail for the suspect.

Suleman is a student nurse and a final year student of the Nalerigu Nursing Training School.

He is also a former student of Apam Senior High School and a 400 meters runner during his school days.

Meanwhile, the NSA has congratulated the Black Stars and the Black Meteors in their respective national assignments and urged them not to relent but work harder to raise the flag of Ghana high.

The Black Stars will take on Sao Tome and Principe today in the 2021 AFCON qualifier with the Black Meteors slotting it out with Cote d’Ivoire in the semifinals of the ongoing Under-23 AFCON tournament in Egypt as they plot to book a slot for the 2020 Summer Olympics Games in Japan. – GNA