Telecel Ghana CEO wins ‘Telco CEO of the Year’ award

For remarkably steering Telecel Ghana through a major transition, making a remarkable impact in the sector and showing exemplary leadership over the last year, Chief Executive, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, has been awarded CEO of the Year in the telecommu­nications sector at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo.

Presenting the honour at the event held on Monday, Chief Exec­utives Network Ghana, organisers of the event said, “Your outstand­ing contributions and exemplary leadership in the Telco Sector have not gone unnoticed, and we believe that your accomplishments deserve the highest recognition. This is in

recognition of your outstanding leadership, business excellence, and professionalism demonstrated over the past year in Ghana.”

The CEO of the Year award honours individuals who exempli­fy exceptional business practices, achievements, and leadership qualities. The prestigious accolade acknowledges her significant role in driving economic growth and making meaningful contributions to the overall economy.

In an interview after receiving the accolade, Ing. Obo-Nai said, “It is a tremendous honour to be recognised by the Chief Executives Network Ghana and my peers in the industry. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Telecel Ghana. I am humbled to receive this recog­nition and remain committed to leading innovation and customer excellence within the telecoms sector.”

The 8th Ghana CEO Sum­mit was on the theme ‘Reig­niting Business and Economic Growth: Charting a Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence Transfor­mation. A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue & High Impact Learning.’

Under Ing. Obo-Nai’s leadership, Telecel Ghana has seen tremendous transformation through technological innovation, exceptional customer experience and cross sector partnerships with diverse industries.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE