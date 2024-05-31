Kotoko, Olympics showdown in Kumasi

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will hope to sustain its winning run when they face Accra Great Olympics in a match day 32 clash of the Gha­na Premier League (GPL) when the two sides meet at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex tomorrow.

The game is coming right af­ter a battle of similar magnitude which the Porcupine Warriors triumphed 2-0 over Hearts of Oak the previous match day.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is chasing his second straight victory in recent times, and should that be guaranteed, Kotoko may enter the top six on the log.

For Olympics, it will be another battle against relegation zone and would need victory to boost the campaign.

Although they managed to beat visiting Berekum Chelsea 3-2 at home, they were not convincing of a side that can cause havoc to the Porcupine Warriors.

League leaders, Samartex FC, who are three points short of being crowned champions of the league, will welcome Goldstars to the Nsenkyire Sports Arena while defending champions, Medea­ma SC, and Heart of Lions lock horns at theAkoon Park.

Berekum Chelsea will hope to bounce back when they host bot­tom-placed, Real Tamale United, at the Golden City Park,while Dreams FC host Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

In other games, Bechem United will face Aduana Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem; Nsoatreman FC will slug it out with Accra Lions at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah II Park in Nsoatre; Legon Cities will welcome Bofoakwa Tano to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu­tomorrow.

Today at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will take on Nations FC.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY