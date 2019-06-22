NDC female MPs should stand unchallenged -Minority Leader

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed his desire for female Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to contest the primary unchallenged, to enable more females participate in the democratic dispensation.

“If I have my own way, none of the female NDC MPs will be contested in our impending primary to give more females the opportunity to participate in our democratic dispensation and politics,” he noted.

Mr Iddrisu reiterated his point on finding ways to keep women participation in the democratic dispensation and politics, and the answer lies in amending the 1992 Constitution to allow for proportional representation of women.

He suggested that one way of doing that was to make each region nominate a woman to represent them in Parliament.

He also noted successive governments’ efforts to increase the participation of women in the politics of the country with the introduction of an Affirmative Action Bill to the House.

The sixth Parliament, however, failed to pass the bill before its tenure expired in January 2017.

Speaking during his first State of the Nation Address, President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that his government would collaborate with parliament to pass the bill into law, to increase women’s involvement in decision-making at all levels. -myjoyonline.com