NCCE welcomes vigilantism dialogue

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has welcomed the preparedness of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to submit to calls by the citizenry to end the scourge of political party vigilantism in the nation’s democracy.

It called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to rally behind the efforts of state institutions and civil society organisations to finding a lasting solution to the issue.

“The commission urges politicians and political parties to act in good

faithin seeking national interest above partisan interest, and with support of Ghanaians is committed to playing a pivotal role in stamping out political violence and nurturing governance on the tenets of democracy, for their collective benefit towards nation building,” it said.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Samuel Asare Akuamoah, Deputy Chairman of Operations of the Commission.

“The commission after multiple stakeholder engagements is poised to facilitate a process of dialogue among the parties and relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the menace of political violence and associated party militia activity,” it said.

However, the commission also expressed concern about an audiotape circulating in the media, purported to be the voice of the chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, alleged to have made statements at a meeting that had the potential to threaten the security of individuals, the state, elections and democracy.

It unequivocally condemned the contents of the tape and reminded the NDC and all political parties to conduct their activities in accordance with the tenets of the 1992 Constitution and the law.

“Unguarded utterances that have the potential to create fear and panic should be condemned in no uncertain terms by all and not be allowed to fester in our democracy, and notes the swiftness with which the Police have invited Ofosu Ampofo for questioning.

“We urge the Police to expedite investigations to ascertain the veracity of the matter; also, we are confident that the police is working assiduously to conclude investigations on the NDC Ashanti Regional shooting incident.

“The commission reiterates the need for political parties and the citizenry to uphold the rule of law, good governance, respect the rights of all Ghanaians and work towards safeguarding the peace, security and stability of constitutional democracy,” the statement noted.

