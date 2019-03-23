The death of Mrs Lucy Aku Akpabey occurred at the Tema General Hospital on February 1, 2019.

Wake will be kept at the Naval Base, Tema New Town after the church service on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Burial and memorial service of Mrs Lucy Aku Akpabey, 52, will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Woe (Volta Region) at 9am.

Thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Tema New Town at 9am.

The late Lucy Aku Akpabey was the wife of Mr Cass Akpabey, formerly of Pioneer Food Cannery and mother of Mrs Catherine Keelson, Selorm Akpabey, Mrs Edem Mour and Sitsofe Akpabey