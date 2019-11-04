Mane rescues Liverpool

Liverpool scored twice in the dying minutes to come from behind and beat Aston Villa to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Trailing to Trezeguet’s first-half strike and seemingly heading for their first defeat of the season, Andy Robertson headed in an equaliser in the 87th-minute and in the fourth minute of injury-time Sadio Mane’s glancing header sealed all three points for the Reds.

Aston Villa took a deserved lead in the 21st-minute when Liverpool’s defence attempted to play the offside trap from John McGinn’s free-kick but left Trezeguet unmarked to score his first goal in the Premier League.

VAR proved the Egyptian was played onside by Van Dijk’s shoulder, but if Liverpool felt hard done by with that decision, they were incensed minutes later when Roberto Firmino thought he had levelled the score only to be adjudged offside by the finest of margins by the linesman. VAR subsequently ruled that his ARMPIT was offside!

Liverpool were determined VAR wouldn’t steal the headlines once more, however, as Mane delivered a beautiful cross to the back post for Robertson to score his third goal for the club with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

And Mane proved the hero once more as he sent the travelling supporters wild with a stooped header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner.

The result means Liverpool stay six points clear of Manchester City, who came from behind to beat Southampton, while Aston Villa fall to 16th. – Eurosport