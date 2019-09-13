International Youth Day marked with training for Accra Girls SHS students

The Ghana National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has celebrated this year’s International Youth Day with a training programme for students of the Accra Girls’ Senior High School.

This year’s International Youth Day, the 20th edition which was on the theme, ‘Transforming Education’, provided opportunity for officials of Ghana Office of UNESCO to interact with the students, and sought their perspective on how to deal with the challenges facing the globe.

August 12, was first designated International Youth day by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999, and serves as an annual celebration of the role of young women and men as essential partners in change, and an opportunity to raise awareness of challenges and problems facing the world’s youth.

This year’s theme highlights efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible for all.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres in his address said education should be inclusive and should combine knowledge, life skills and critical thinking, adding that education should include information on sustainability and climate change and it should advance gender equality, human rights and a culture of peace.

“We are facing a learning crisis. Too often, schools are not equipping young people with the skills they needed to navigate the technological revolution. Students need not just to learn, but learn how to learn,” he said.

The Secretary General of the Ghana National Commission for UNESCO, Mrs Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh, took the students through effective basic communication skills.

She encouraged the youth not to sit on the fence, but contribute to the development of the country.

The Principal Programme Officer in charge of Natural Science at the Ghana National Commission for UNESCO educated the students on leadership skills.

This year’s theme highlights efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible for all youth, including efforts by the youth themselves under the goal four of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Chairman of the Specialised Committee on Communication and Information at the Ghana National Commission for UNESCO encouraged the youth to stay focused with their education to climb higher the academic ladder.

“Education is the heart of UNESCO’s action towards a world where quality education is available for everyone, leaving no one behind. On the occasion of the International Youth Day, UNESCO steps up and calls for an education which is more inclusive and accessible for all young people, in all corners of the world.”

He also encouraged them to take the training they had received on the 20th edition of the International Youth Day seriously.

This year’s theme highlights efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible for all the youth.

By Times Reporter