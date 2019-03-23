International Facility Management Day launched

The Greater Accra Chapter of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) has launched World Facility Management Day (FM) to help create awareness.

The event which is scheduled for May 15, 2019, is expected to influence a positive change in the management of facilities in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch at the Accra International Press Centre, the president of the chapter, Mr.Sampson Opare Agyemang, said, the theme for celebration in Ghana was “Empowering the facility manager through training to enable positive experiences.”

According to him, facilitymanagement was a profession that encompasses multiple disciplines to ensure functionality of the built environment. He said this was done by integrating people, places, processes and technology.

He added that it was time to bring the behind-the-scenes heroes of the built environment into the limelight and be acknowledged for keeping facilities in good shape.

Mr. Agyemang urged member and non-members to take advantage of the subsidized professional development training programmes organised by the chapter to properly equip themselves with the needed tool and skills.

That, he said, “would help change the narrative of poor maintenance culture in our environment.”

