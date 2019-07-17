GLICO Life adjudged Tech Advanced Insurance company of the year

GLICO Life, has been adjudged ‘Technology Advanced Insurance Company of the year’ by the Ghana Information Telecom and Technology Awards (GITTA).

GLICO Life was honoured for its use of technology in deploring a robust life insurance system application to ensure effective sales and customer policy administration.

The company was also recognised for deploying digital platforms such as its e-processing platforms; M-proposal and M-agent for its insurance sales and premium administration, including its micro insurance

The Managing Director of GLICO Life, Mr E. Forkuo-Kyei, thanked Instinct Wave, organisers of the Ghana Information Telecom and Technology Award for recognising GLICO Life, for its efficient use of technology in the management of life insurance policy administration in Ghana.

In its 9th year of running, the Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) seeks to reward individuals and institutions in the ICT and telecommunications sectors and has successfully done so since its inception in 2011.

It is noteworthy, that in the 32 years that GLICO has been in operation, it has operated with the highest professional standards and friendly competiveness to build a trusted GLICO brand. GLICO Life is currently one of the top four life insurance companies in the country, delivering value-added solutions to its customers.

By Times Reporter