Telecel Ghana awards exceptional female engineering students
Telecel Ghana has held its annual event to award scholarships to exceptional female engineering students from universities across the country
Ten final year female engineering students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Ghana (UG), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) and
the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) were announced as recipients of this year’s scheme.
The Telecel Ghana Female Engineering Students Scholarship Programme (FESSP), introduced in 2011, has supported and empowered
90 brilliant final year female engineering students through mentorship, financial aid and tech tools.
Through FESSP and other talent diversity improvement initiatives, Telecel Ghana aims to tackle gender imbalance in telecom engineering and inspire more young women to pursue technical careers in the field.
Each of the ten recipients received funding of five thousand Ghana cedis to cover their final year tuition and book fees, a new tablet with six months complimentary data package, access to mentors and opportunities for internships, national service, the graduate programme as well as full-time employment.
Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, thanked parents and school leaders for their immense support of the awardees, expressing satisfaction with the performance of FESSP alumni from previous years.
“Your mentorship and subsequent experience at Telecel will equip you with practical industry insights, which is the actual reality of what you are being taught in school. Make the most of the time, knowledge, and experience of your mentors from now,” she said.
Director of Human Resources at Telecel Ghana, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, said a major goal of FESSP was to help the scholarship recipients commence their careers through rotation programmes in various departments within Telecel to learn first-hand how the telecom business works.
Danielle, one of the award recipients from the University of Cape Coast – a new partner institution this year – said she was optimistic the experience would give her the boost she needs to transform her academic knowledge into practical, hands-on industry experience
BY KINGSLEY ASARE