Telecel Ghana awards exceptional female engineering students

Telecel Ghana has held its annual event to award scholarships to exceptional female engineering students from universities across the country

Ten final year female engineering students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technol­ogy (KNUST), University of Ghana (UG), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) and

the University of Mines and Tech­nology (UMaT) were announced as recipients of this year’s scheme.

The Telecel Ghana Female Engineering Students Scholarship Programme (FESSP), introduced in 2011, has supported and empowered

90 brilliant final year female engi­neering students through mentor­ship, financial aid and tech tools.

Through FESSP and other talent diversity improvement initiatives, Telecel Ghana aims to tackle gender imbalance in telecom engineering and inspire more young women to pursue technical careers in the field.

Each of the ten recipients received funding of five thousand Ghana cedis to cover their final year tuition and book fees, a new tablet with six months complimentary data package, access to mentors and op­portunities for internships, national service, the graduate programme as well as full-time employment.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, thanked parents and school leaders for their immense support of the awardees, expressing satisfaction with the per­formance of FESSP alumni from previous years.

“Your mentorship and sub­sequent experience at Telecel will equip you with practical industry insights, which is the actual reality of what you are being taught in school. Make the most of the time, knowledge, and experience of your mentors from now,” she said.

Director of Human Resources at Telecel Ghana, Hannah Ashio­kai Akrong, said a major goal of FESSP was to help the scholarship recipients commence their careers through rotation programmes in various departments within Telecel to learn first-hand how the telecom business works.

Danielle, one of the award recip­ients from the University of Cape Coast – a new partner institution this year – said she was optimistic the experience would give her the boost she needs to transform her academic knowledge into practical, hands-on industry experience

