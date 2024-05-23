‘Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal 50% complete’

Work on phase one of the Boankra Integrat­ed Logistics Terminal (BILT) in the Ashanti Region is about 50 per cent complete.

So far, civil works, earthworks, road networks, drainage systems, container freight terminals, con­tainer handling facilities, bonded warehouses, Administration and Operation blocks buildings have been done.

The remaining 50 per cent, made up of the superstructure and the terminal bay, are ongoing and expected to be completed in due

course.

The Project Coordinator, Dr John York, disclosed this when the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, and officials from agencies involved inspected the progress of the ongoing construc­tion.

Initiated by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) in the 1990s and previously called the Boankra Inland Port, the BILT project was purposed to create a dry port as an extension to the Tema Port.

The project, funded by the gov­ernment, is expected to increase the movement of goods and services in the country and also facilitate transit trade between Ghana and the land­locked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

The CEO of GSA, Kwesi Baf­four Sarpong, said that the journey had been marked by milestones and challenges, but government’s commitment to realising the vision of the BILT remained resolute.

He said, “BILT is a key compo­nent of the government’s initiated Ghana Trade and Investment Gateway (GHATIG) Programme, a crucial driver of economic progress and regional connectivity. Hence, this project holds immense signifi­cance for economic growth, reduce port congestion costs, overall trans­portation costs, and drive regional trade facilitation for Ghana and its neighbouring Sahelian countries.”

He added that it would further establish Ghana’s leadership role, especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). could access funding.

“The proximity of the project to the recently completed Kumasi International Airport and Ghana’s sea port will further establish Ghana as the region’s premier multimodal transportation hub in West Africa and beyond,” Mr Sarpong stated.

The Board Chair of GSA, Stella Wilson, was grateful that the minis­ter visited the site and assured him of the full commitment of the GSA to ensure that the project enhanced the economic status of the middle belt and northern sectors of the country.

