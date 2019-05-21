GJA opens book of condolence for ‘Oga’ at Press Centre

A book of condolence was yesterday opened for former Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, the late Edward Ameyibor, at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC).

Mr Ameyibor affectionately called ‘Oga,’ a veteran journalist, headed the GJA from 1986 -1994 serving a two-year term.

He worked with the Ghana News Agency from 1963 – 2001.

He died in Accra after a short illness on May 13, 2019.

Members of the GJA, former colleagues, family, friends and well-wishers of the late GJA President took turns to sign the book of condolence.

Former National Media Commission (NMC) Chairman and Ambassador, Kabral Blay Amihere wrote “You loved the GJA and your profession. I am blessed to have built on your foundation. Fare thee well Oga.”

Former GJA President and Chairperson of the Editors Forum, Madam Ajoa Yeboa Afari also signed “Our Oga, GJA Oga, may the earth lie lightly on you, my friend and colleague.”

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Mr Kwesi Pratt Jnr, eulogised his late colleague in these words:

“You were undoubtedly one of the most remarkable journalists. You contributed immensely to the development of the GJA. May your deeds for free expression and the pursuit for excellence continue to inspire all of us.”

Similar words of commiseration were offered by prominent journalists and colleagues of the late Mr Ameyibor including Nana Kwesi GyanAppenteng, Madam Gifty Affenyi Dadzie, Mrs Mavis Kitcher , Razak El-Alawa and Dave Agbenu among others.

In a brief remark, the GJA President, Affail Monney said Mr Ameyibor was a brave man and a torch-bearer for a strong, vibrant media in an era when press freedom was stifled under military rule in the 80s.

He recounted how he brought them together as young journalists to make GJA a formidable force and a united front in the country.

He attributed the success of the GJA to the strong foundations laid by the late President.

He further described him as a caring, affectionate, loving, humble man who will be solely missed by all.

The eldest son of Mr Ameyibor, Rev. Kwame Ameyibor eulogised his late dad describing him as a father who despite his busy and heavy travelling schedule made time to be with his family.

He said, he was not only a father to himself and his siblings but a friend and companion who they can confide in and share their challenges with.

The burial service for Mr Ameyibor will be held on July 5 at the Tema Joint Church in Community nine.



