G. Accra Regional House of Chiefs order Ga Mantse claimants not to celebrate Homowo

Accra Regional House of Chiefs order Ga Mantse claimants not to celebrate Homowo

The Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has issued a restraining order to claimants of the Ga Stool from playing any traditional role as Ga Mantse in this year’s Homowo Festival.

The festival which started on June 11, 2019, ends on June 26.

The restraining order was issued following the long adjournment of a pending suit before the committee involving Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II vrs Dr Kelvin Tackie and three others.

A record of proceedings of the committee’s sitting on June 7, 2019, signed by Aadegon Ngmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, Nii Tetteh Otu II and Nii Adjei Kraku II, chairman and members respectively, said, the committee would give further directions when it re-assemble after the Homowo Festival.

According to the proceedings copied the Ghanaian Times, all the respondents were represented.

The Homowo is a festival observed every year to celebrate the rich culture of the Ga people.



BY TIMES REPORTER