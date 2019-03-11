Foreign Minister lauds trade, investment relations between Ghana, UK …hints of moves to reduce visa fees

pMinister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has expressed delight about the gains made in the trade and investment relations between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

She also lauded growing partnerships between the two countries saying, “It is transitioning from aid dependence to one of trade and economic partnership.”

The minister was addressing a section of the Ghanaian community as well as the diplomatic and business communities at the anniversary celebration of Ghana’s 62nd Independence in London.

The growing relations between the two countries she said had seen the inauguration of the United Kingdom/Ghana Business Council, informing the signing of a communiqué.

This according to the minister would further boost the trade and investment relations between the two countries and prepare the grounds for improved relations as the Brexit negotiations approaches closure.

On tourism, she encouraged Ghanaians in the diaspora, people of African descent and all well-wishers and lovers of freedom to support the commitment of ensuring that the bolts on Ghana’s history would never recur.

She encouraged Ghanaians to take advantage of the 2019 Year of Return celebrations and to see at firsthand, developments taking place in the country.

“I am hopeful that participating in this event will enable many of our compatriots to take the bold step of moving back home and contributing to the development of our motherland,” she said.

The minister used the occasion to announce the decision of the government to review downwards, visa fees in the United Kingdom (UK), a move that is expected to be replicated across Ghana missions around the globe.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Papa Owusu Ankomah said his outfit had taken steps to reduce to the barest minimum the involvement of Ghanaians in criminal activities in the UK, emphasising the importance of strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The UK’s envoy to the Commonwealth, Philip Parnham praised Ghana for its role in supporting not only the UK but the Commonwealth values of democracy and good governance as well as peace, mutual understanding and reconciliation which underscores the theme for the 2019 Independence celebration.

By Times Reporter