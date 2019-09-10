EPA, Adwinsa Publications move to protect environment

Adwinsa Publications, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken steps to ensure good environmental practices.

Consequently, the two institutions launched “NII NOI-THE SANITATION OFFICER, a book targeted at children, and BIN THE BOLA, drama for school children, in Accra.

It is to bring about behavioural change and to help prevent indiscriminate dumping of waste in the country.

The acting Executive Director of the EPA, Mr John Puamang, in a speech read on his behalf at the launch, said currently a visit to some communities in the country, showed heaps of uncontrolled garbage, littering of the environment, including indiscriminate dumping of waste at unauthorised places.

He said waste, especially plastics, at beaches and other places destroy the beauty of the environment.

Mr Pwamang said the use of drama and music to describe best and acceptable sanitation practices in schools, homes, churches, and other public places, would effectively communicate the benefits of clean environment and stimulate behavioural change, especially in children.

“An improved sanitation could prevent deaths that occur every year from cholera and malaria, and also contribute to environmental cleanliness”, he stressed.

Mr Pwamang said “drama and music show” dubbed “Source waste management: The role of the child”, was apt.

He said there was the need to teach children how to engage in good environmental practices, so that it would become part of them when they become adults.

Mr Pwamang said the EPA, in November, 2013, launched the National Source Waste Segregation programme, which aimed at minimising the amount of waste at dumping sites, by making available materials for reuse and recycling.

The Chief Executive Officer of Adwinsa Publications, Mr Kwaku Oppong Amponsah, said his outfit has over the years published books that educate children on issues that affected the nation.

By Francis Xah