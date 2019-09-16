EIU predicts NPP victory in Election 2020

With the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suffering one million deficit in the 2016 presidential elections, the latest Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) report has ruled out the possibility of an upset in the 2020 general election.

According to the report available, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Akufo-Addo will retain power in the 2020 polls.

“Our forecast that the 2020 polls are the NDC’s to lose remains unchanged,” parts of the report reads.

Using Ghana’s improved macro economy as its lenses into the 2020 elections, the EIU says, “It will be difficult for the NDC with former President John Mahama as its flag bearer to portray itself as the better custodian of the nation’s economy”.

Since handing over a real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 3.5 in 2016 to NPP management, the nation’s economy has recorded 6.3 in 2018 and is predicted to finish 2018 on 6.4 before dipping to 5.5 in the election year, the EIU predicts.

The “fairly strong” outlook on the economy, it said will outdo the NDC’s chances.

The report mentions possible weakness in the NPP election machinery, highlighting voter apathy and a disgruntled base who may feel left out on political opportunities as 123 ministers remain the main beneficiaries of these opportunities.

It also mentioned that the NPP parliamentary primaries if not well managed may lead to disaster however, outside the party, the general concern remains job creation with the government still chalking “patchy” successes with its industrialisation plans.

But the weaknesses nonetheless, the NDC needs to present a “coherent opposition” and target the “unfilled campaign promises” of the NPP mainly on jobs, the effect of a focused opposition, the EIU said was that the general elections “could be closely contested”. -myjoyonline.com