Communal clashes at Saboba, Chereponi escalate…3 communities torched

The violent communal clash between the Komkombas and Chokosis at Saboba and Chereponi districts in the North East and Northern Regions respectively yesterday resulted in the death of six people at Tusunga.

The five suspects arrested in the Komkombas and Chokosis clash

A teacher, Kwame Suale in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, indicated that there were fresh clashes yesterday morning resulting in the burning of three more communities.

He said but for the timely intervention of the combine team of police and military personnel many more communities would have been torched yesterday in the morning.

The teacher said the security personnel had to use helicopter to chase the combatants of both feuding factions.

He mentioned that many motorcycles and other properties such as foodstuff and animals were destroyed by the feuding faction.

Mr Suale said that many of the residents especially workers were fleeing the area to neighbouring Togo, as most of the roads to Yendi and Ghanaian communities had been blocked by the combatants.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mohammed Yussif Tanko when contacted confirmed the clashes.

He could not however confirm the deaths stressing that the regional command had not received reports of death yet.

The police PRO said that security has been beefed up there, as more personnel have been dispatched to the trouble area.

DSP Tanko added that the security personnel were patrolling the entire area and on the roads in order to bring the situation under control.

He mentioned that the five arrested in connection with the disturbance were in the custody of security helping in the investigations.

DSP Tanko indicated that the suspects would be processed for court as soon as investigations are completed.

The Police PRO said the police had designed strategies to prevent further destructions of properties in the area as they use helicopter to monitor the situation on the ground.

The intractable violent conflicts between the two tribes that erupted in the area has claimed many lives.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, TAMALE