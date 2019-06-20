Britain to support plastic waste management in Ghana

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Iain Walker has expressed the United Kingdom’s readiness to help Ghana address the plastic waste menace.

The issue of plastic waste has taken a global dimension that calls for collaboration of all countries towards adopting innovative ways of replacing the use of plastics.

Mr Walker said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Dapaah, yesterday in Accra.

The meeting sought to prioritise and strengthen bi-lateral relations between the two countries toward adopting sound policies and measures to address emerging global challenges.

The ambassador noted that 10 years ago, the world did not envisage the use of plastics as a novelty at that time, would now become headache.

Mr Walter explained that the time had come for the world to innovate and produce re-usable bio-degradable materials to replace the use of plastic bags and bottles.

He said some supermarkets in the United Kingdom (UK) had adopted the use of bio-degraded banana leaves which is fast catching up with other shops and would assist the ministry to adopt the new measures.

Water and sanitation, Mr Walter stated, was the backbone of every country and called for behavioural change to fight the plastic waste menace and commended the government’s effort in addressing sanitation issues.

Madam Dapaah who commended the Ambassador for the visit said the government was on course to provide water, which is a basic necessity for the people.

“It is a privilege when you give good treated water to the people because water is life,” she added.

On sanitation, the Minister indicated that the ministry in collaboration with the assemblies, private collectors and other ministries were on course to address the challenges facing the sector.

“The government would never relent to ensure that the Ministry of Local Government through the assemblies and the over 140 solid and liquid waste collectors address the challenge,” she said.

The minister stated that plans were far advanced to begin the recycling of wood, glass and plastics, adding that the country produced starch and would soon go into the production of biodegradable plastic bags.

