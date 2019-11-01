BOSCH supports ATTC with hands-on training centre

PBosch/samba/Ayoo/31/10/19Bosch Ghana yesterday inaugurated a service training centre for the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) as part of efforts to equip students with practical and hands-on training.

The service centre which is situated on the school premises received an all-round facelift with new industrial floors, painted walls, tools and accessories storage unit.

Additionally, the centre has been furnished with new workbenches and equipment.

In an address, Mr Peter Du Bruyn, Country Business Director of Bosch said the support was part of efforts by the company to promote practical training in the institution.

He indicated that the improved training environment would provide an enhanced learning environment for both trainers and learners.

“Bosch foresees the need for upcoming educated artisans to be well equipped with modern tools relevant for the different artisans and professional users across the country,” he added.

Commending Bosch Ghana for the gesture, Mr Arko Domotey, Principal of ATTC, said there was the need to collaborate with stakeholders in the sector for the development of the country’s industrial sector.

He indicated that such support from stakeholders in the sector would help equip the students with the right power tools and give them the ability to create products that are ready for the world market.

Mr Domotey said the collaboration with Bosch would help shape the students for the future to ensure that they developed skills needed for the global market.

By ALLIA NOSHIE