Vodafone Ghana, UG SRC organise Healthfest for the University community

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, in collaboration with the University of Ghana (UG) Student Representative Council (SRC), has successfully organised a health screening during the 2023 UG SRC Week celebrations.

The Vodafone Foundation Healthfest aims to promote health awareness and provide accessible health services to communities.

Participants at the UG Healthfest had the opportunity to receive a wide range of general health screenings including diabetes, anaemia, sickle cell, typhoid, malaria, Hepatitis B, cholesterol and selected sexually transmitted diseases.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, the Sustainability and External Communication Lead from Vodafone Ghana said, “We are excited to be able to make an impact through our Healthfest initiative.”

“It’s not just about free health screenings for us, but also about fostering a culture of health consciousness and preventive care within individuals. By making these services accessible, we are empowering individuals to take charge of their own health, and that is a key step to creating healthier communities,” she said.

Vodafone Ghana Foundation continues to collaborate with esteemed partners to implement sustainable health initiatives as part of its ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities it serves. These efforts include initiatives like Homecoming, which settles medical bills for insolvent hospital patients, and free rural ultrasound services for pregnant women.

The Healthfest initiative at University of Ghana represented a significant opportunity for the University of Ghana community to prioritise their health and take advantage of the free general health screenings being offered.

This event underscored the importance of such initiatives in promoting health awareness and accessibility to health services for the public.

