VGF concludes Northern Belt edition of Homecoming programme

Vodafone Ghana Foundation has concluded the Northern Belt edition of its Homecoming programme, marking the culmination of the 2023 edition of the initiative nationwide.

Spanning four weeks, the programme settled medical bills and ancillary costs for financially challenged patients, underscoring its steadfast commitment to community well-being.

The Northern Belt edition commenced in the final week of November, at the Walewale Municipal and Tamale Central Hospitals, providing solace to 35 and 29 insolvent patients, respectively.

This year’s event was climaxed at the West Gonja Hospital, benefiting 15 additional patients through this benevolent initiative.

The four-week period marked a remarkable journey across the Southern, Middle, and Northern belts, relieving the financial burden for 186 insolvent patients across nine government health facilities nationwide.

Kicking off with a grand launch at the Tema General Hospital earlier in the month, the Homecoming initiative aimed to settle medical bills and associated costs for those unable to afford them.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Sustainability & External Communication, expressed gratitude, stating, “The Homecoming program is a testament to our dedication to making healthcare accessible to all. This year’s success motivates us to continue our mission of giving back and supporting those in need.”

“Over the years, this initiative has supported healthcare delivery in Ghana by supporting needy patients and freeing beds in critical areas such as the maternal and Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit for other patients who need care,”

The programme’s positive outcomes were echoed by Dr. Nelson Agboado, West Gonja Hospital Medical Director, who acknowledged the Foundation’s contribution not only to patients but also to the hospitals.

“On behalf of the beneficiaries, I would like to say a big thank you for this kind gesture. The funds allocated for these insolvent patients not only help those in need but also play a crucial role in keeping our hospitals running. Your contribution will go a long way in supporting the operations of health facilities in the country, and we genuinely hope that this partnership will continue to bring hope to these patients”, he said.

In the Middle Belt, the programme discharged over 61 patients across three hospitals, including Bibiani Government Hospital, Asunafo South District Hospital, and Abrafi Government Hospital.

The Southern Belt witnessed the release of 47 patients from Tema General Hospital, Winneba Municipal Hospital, and Keta Municipal Hospital. Remarkably, patients without NHIS cards were provided with replacements, renewals, and new registrations, further ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage.

