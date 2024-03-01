Veep commissions UG Sports Stadium for Accra AG 2023

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday commissioned the University of Ghana (UG) Sports Stadium, the main venue for the 13th edition of the African Games (AG).

The 10,000-capacity stadium with a modern Mundo track for athletics and warm-up tracks would host the track and field events during the games.

The facility also has a standard rugby field which the Vice President also commissioned.

Close to 13,000 elite athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, and officials from about 54 African countries as well as volunteers are expected in Accra for the two-week competition.

Speaking at the commissioning, Dr. Bawumia praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for upgrading the sporting facilities in the country including the UG Stadium.

“This visionary step has resulted in the construction of international standard sporting facilities such as the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field and the Borteyman Sports Complex.”

According to him, construction of these facilities has not been easy, but the returns, he noted would be immediate and substantial.

“Already, hitherto underdeveloped areas of the Greater Accra Region have first-class roads, potable water, and electricity as a result of the Borteyman Sports Complex. Other social, recreational, and economic infrastructure would spring up to propel the growth of the region, he stated.

On his part, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif said the government’s huge investment into sporting facilities will seek to achieve sports development geared towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The African Games officially starts on March 8 and end on March 23.

However, the badminton event is scheduled to start on March 3, five clear days before the opening ceremony.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY