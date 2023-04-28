Utd, Chelsea lead way to sign Osimhen

The Sun reports that Victor Osimhen is keen on the Premier League, and Chelsea and Manchester United lead the way.

However, there is interest from abroad, and if he leaves Napoli, he could be replaced by Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

The paper writes: “Victor Osimhen is set for a move to the Premier League this summer.

“And Napoli have reportedly lined up a replacement in ex-Chelsea star, Tammy Abraham.

“Chelsea are known to be interested as they hunt for a new striker under incoming boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

“Manchester United would also like to bring Osimhen to the Premier League.

“The ace has other suitors in Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in swapping one of KepaArrizabalaga or EdouardMendy for Andre Onana, the Inter Milan goalkeeper.

The Mirror reports that a potential swap deal could take place, and talks will happen at the same time as the two clubs negotiate RomeluLukaku’s future.

The paper writes:” Chelsea will speak to Italian giants, Inter, over the possibility of a goalkeeper swap deal, while discussing the future of RomeluLukaku.

“The situation of Lukaku is a fluid one as the player prefers to stay in Serie A, but Inter do not currently have the financial position to commitment to a long-term arrangement. Chelsea will meet with the Serie A club in a bid to resolve his future ahead of his anticipated summer return to the Blues.

“Lukaku was a popular figure with Inter before he was lured back to Stamford Bridge for a second spell in the summer of 2021 in a blockbuster £97.5 million move. But after struggling to live up to expectations, the 29-year-old was shipped back out to the Serie A outfit on loan before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

“Chelsea are prioritising a move for goalkeeper Andre Onana, and are willing to offer Inter the choice of either KepaArrizabalaga or EdouardMendy in exchange. This suggests that the west London club would happily offload both goalkeepers this summer as they aim to land Onana.” – Eurosport