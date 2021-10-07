US$160m estimated for reconstruction of Ghana 2023 AG

An amount of US$160m has been estimated for the reconstruction of the two main venues for the Ghana 2023 Africa Games.

The venues are the University of Ghana Stadium and the Borteyman Sports Complex.

The Chief Operating Officer(COO) of the event’s Local Organizing Committee(LOC), Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah disclosed this to the Times Sports in an exclusive interview, yesterday.

According to Dr Owusu Ansah, contract has already been awarded and work started on both facilities.

The University Sports Stadium and the Borteyman Sports Stadium have been earmarked to host about 54 countries expected to participate in the 2023 Africa Games in Ghana.

“We are on course. Work has already started at both facilities and are expected to be completed by April 2023 to host the Games later in the year,” he stated.

He said government was committed to the project and would not relent on the effort to ensure facilities were completed for the Games on schedule.

“A value for money audit would also be carried out to mean that the estimated amount could either increase or decrease. That notwithstanding, we are assured that facilities would be ready for the Games,” he stressed.

He said the LOC was engaging stakeholders in the country and beyond to ensure that everyone was brought on board to ensure a successful organisation.

“We need everyone on board in this project. Ghana would host over 50 countries and all hands must be on deck for a memorable event,” he stressed.

The Borteyman Sports Complex would include a 1,000-seater eight lane track, swimming pool, a 1000-seater multipurpose sports hall for basketball,badminton, boxing, table tennis and weightlifting.

It would also have a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate and taekwondo.

The rest are a five-tennis court complex including a 1000-seater center court, a six-lane warm-up athletics track, one FIFA standard football training field and a 6km single-lane road and 3km double-lane road.

The University of Ghana Stadium is also being re-developed to meet standards for hosting the 2023 African Games.

It said running tracks were being upgraded to international standards as well as the expansion of the stadium capacity with a new warm-up track, football pitch and rugby field to be constructed.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE