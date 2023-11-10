UNHCR commits to support refugees, asylum seekers in Africa

The United Nations High Commis­sion for Refugees (UNHCR) says it remains committed to extending benevolent aid to refugees and asylum seekers in Africa.

According to the Commission, the safety of refugees and asylum seekers was dear to the hearts of the organisation, and it would not renege on that responsibility.

The UNHCR Deputy Commissioner, Miss Kelly Clements, made the pledge when she paid a courtesy call on the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Bolgatanga.

The UNHCR Deputy Commissioner, who visited some refugee camps in the Upper East Region to console survivors of the extremist-attack, was briefed by some top-notched security persons in the region, on the safety of the refugees in Ghana.

It formed part of activities to assess the developmental needs of the refugees and asylum-seekers, who fled to Ghana follow­ing the volatile security situation in coun­tries, such as Burkina Faso, Togo, Liberia and Sudan.

In her address, Miss Clements said the UNHCR would continue to support refu­gees in Africa to help them eke out a better living.

“The UNHCR will continue to support the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) as per the role provided in international refugee law. UNCHR will provide technical advice on refugee law matters, as well as give practical support in registration and refugee status determination activities,” she promised.

She commended the Upper East Region playing the frontline in receiving refugees from neighbouring countries, such as Burki­na Faso and Togo, adding “they feel secure in the region, and we are happy with the kind of support the region is giving them”.

Miss Clements cautioned countries in Africa against turning away asylum-seek­ers, stating the refugees were humans and should be loved, and not be rejected and treated cruelly.

She underscored the need for all coun­tries to desist closing their borders to the victims who had been targeted by the mili­tant groups, such as Al-Qaeda, boko haram.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bolgatanga, Rex Asanga, who represent­ed the regional minister, expressed gratitude to the UNHCR for its unrelenting support to the asylum seekers in the region.

He disclosed that all security measures had been put in place to ensure the security of the individuals was not tampered with, but conceded the security at the borders was overwhelmed because of the porous nature of the borders.

Ghana is currently hosting approximately 23,262 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Burkina Faso, Togo, Sudan and Libe­ria in three locations.

The UNHCR and GRB are jointly con­ducting border and protection monitoring with support from a variety of government actors such as the Ghana Immigration Ser­vice and the National Disaster Management Organisation.

