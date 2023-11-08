UEFA Champions League: Bayern seek knockout stage ticket

Bayern Munich can punch their ticket to the knock­out rounds of the Champions League with a Group A victory over Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena today.

The Bavarian giants are seek­ing to complete the double over their Turkish counterparts after securing a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.

Three days after suffering a humiliating DBF-Pokal sec­ond-round exit at the hands of third-tier outfit, Saarbrucken, Bayern Munich returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion when they put Bundesliga rivals, Borussia Dortmund, to the sword 4-0 at Westfalenstadion on Saturday.

Dayot Upamecano headed Bayern in front in the fourth minute before Harry Kane netted a superb hat-trick on his Der Klassiker debut, increasing his Bundesliga goal tally to 15 from just 10 games, to help Thomas Tuchel’s side claim a statement win and remain within touching distance of Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the table.

The Bavarian giants will wel­come a return to the Allianz Are­na where they have won each of their last four games and scored a remarkable 22 goals, including four in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champi­ons League on matchday two.

Bayern, who are one of only four teams with a perfect group-stage record after three matches this season, currently boast the longest unbeaten run in the Cham­pions’ League group-stage history which was extended to 37 games courtesy of the aforementioned win over Galatasaray a fortnight ago.

The six-time European Cup winners have won each of their last six meetings with Turkish op­position in European competition, including a thumping 6-0 victory

over Galatasaray in their only previous home encounter with the Super Lig club back in 1972-73.

Galatasaray enter today’s con­test in fine form as they have won eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, a 3-1 home loss to Bayern Munich the only blot on their copybook.

Galatasaray remain in con­tention to reach the last 16 for the first time in a decade as they currently sit second in Group A, one point above third-placed Manchester United who they face on matchday five.

The 23-time Turkish champi­ons have never beaten Bayern be­fore, but they can head to Bavaria with optimism as they are unbeat­en in each of their last 10 Euro­pean away games, while they have won each of their last four away fixtures with German opposition, most recently beating Schalke 04 by a 3-2 scoreline in the 2012-13 Champions League.

The Bavarians were boosted by the return of Upamecano and Leon Goretzka last weekend, the latter of whom played with sig­nificant strapping round his hand following an operation last month, and both players are in contention to start again at centre-back and in midfield respectively.

Thomas Muller will continue to push Jamal Musiala for a start in the number 10 role, but the latter is expected to retain his place in the first team in behind star striker, Kane, who has contributed to four goals, two goals and two assists in four group-stage games this season.

Galatasaray goalkeeper, Fer­nando Muslera, is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after dislo­cating his elbow in the win over Kasimpasa, so Gunay Guvenc is expected to deputise between the sticks and make his Champions League debut.

Halil Dervisoglu came on as a second half substitute last week­end, but the forward is ineligible to play on Wednesday after being left out of the club’s Champions League squad.

After starting at left-back against Kasimpasa, Abdulkerim Bardakci is expected to move across to centre-back against Bayern to allow either Kazimcan Karatas or Angelino to start on the left side of the back four.

Tete is set to compete with Hakim Ziyech for a start on the right flank, while Zaha, Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi are all expected to continue in attack, forcing Dries Mertens to settle for a place on the substitutes' bench.