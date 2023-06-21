U.S Army General impressed with MEDRETE, 37 hospital medics collaboration

Major General Todd Wasmund of the United States (U.S) last week Thursday, expressed delight at the collaboration between United States medical doctors and those of their Ghanaian counterpart at the 37 Military Hospital.

Major General Wasmund who is Commander, Army Southeastern Europe Task Force – Africa said these when he and his team of military personnel were conducted round some wards in the hospital.

Dr Richard NAAB, Head, Obstetrics and Gynecology De­partment, and Commander James Aggrey-Orleans, Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon and contact person for the Medical Readiness Training Exercise (MEDRETE), which is part of African Lion, took the visitors to the maternity ward, theatre, trauma and surgical emergency ward.

Major General Wasmund wished patients receiving treatments speedy recovery and congratulated a nurs­ing mother who was delivered of a baby.

Their visit formed part of the ongoing African Lion Military Exercise 2023.

Later in an interview, Major General Wasmund told journalists that he was impressed by what he saw and that it would strengthen the bond of friendship and part­nership between the two countries.

The U.S medical team is in Ghana to share expertise and best practices with their local Ghana­ian counterpart to ensure good quality health care delivery.

For his part, Commander Aggrey-Orleans said MEDRETE was mutually beneficial.

He said while the Ghanaian medical teams learnt international best practices, the U.S team got firsthand experience of working in an austere environment.

MEDRETE is a combined effort between the Ghana Armed Forces and partner forces spending time in medical facilities to conduct surgeries and other medical services while sharing best practices for treatments and ailments.

Exercise African Lion is U.S Africa Command’s largest annual joint, combined exercise, demon­strating the shared commitment to regional stability in North West Africa and being hosted across Ghana, Morocco, and Tunisia.

